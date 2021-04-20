Vighnaharta Ganesh 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Pundlik removes Malti from the house. – TMT Updates

Vighnaharta Ganesh twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The episode begins with Chandrakala with Pundlik at her home. Pundlik is drunk and says my Chandrakala, I can do all the pieces and something for you. Chandrakala says no, you’re simply saying however you can not actually do all the pieces I say for me. Pundlik laughs and says first ask me what you need from me, I did a lot for you and may do extra.

Within the forest, Satyavati, Jaanu and Diwakar are praying to Lord Krishna. They begin singing a prayer and do bhajan for Lord Krishna. As they sing a prayer, Satyavati has visions of her son being thrown out of the home and she or he thinks I’m apprehensive for my son, Pundlik.

Chandrakala says to Pundlik, in case you love me and may do something for me, then show it. Pundlik laughs and says I may give my life for you. Chandrakala says you can not give me your life and never even your property. Pundlik laughs and says what? You need my property, that’s it? I can do something for you. Pundlik says if I had a paper now and kalam, then I’d write my property in your title and provides my signal. Dayakar listens and brings ink, pen and a paper. Chandrakala says then show it, give me all of your property. Pundlik says give me the paper, he takes the kalam which is manufactured from peacock feather. Pundlik seems at it and remembers Lord Krishna and stops for a minute and thinks what am I doing? My prabhu have to be taking a look at me at this time. Chandrakala then says swami, do it you mentioned you are able to do this for me. Pundlik smiles and says sure see I shall offer you my signal. Pundlik writes in blue ink his total signal on the paper and says take this expensive Chandrakal it’s all yours.

Chandrakala takes the papers and provides to her mom and says that is what you needed proper? See I’ve taken all his property and it’s ours now mom. Mom is glad and says I’m happy with your Chandrakala. Chandrakala says now we’ve got to do just one other thing, get in Pundlik’s home and as soon as it’s ours, all the pieces will change.

Malti is crying to her grandmother and says my husband left me for that lady, however he’ll quickly notice his mistake. I cannot depart this home, my husband will come at me after all the pieces. How a lot time will he stay with that lady? Pundlik is drunk and he comes with Chandrakala and her household inside the home. Malti says how dare you come inside our home? Chandrakala says you each will depart this home now. Chandrakala’s mom says this home now belongs to Chandrakal, Pundlik named all his property to her title so get out of this home. Malti says what are you saying? This home is ours and also you go from right here. Pundlik confronts Malti and says shut up Malti, don’t communicate on this manner with Chandrakala, she is mine now and this home and all the pieces I owned belongs to her.

Malti and her grandmother are in shocked.

Ganesh says to Pushpadant that Malti and her grandmother have been additionally concerned in eradicating Pundlik’s mother and father out of the home. They’ve sinned and they’re going to endure for his or her sins.

Pundlik tells Malti and grandmother to get out of the home. Malti is in shock and says I’ve nothing left now, we will depart this home. Malti and grandmother depart the home as Pundlik pushes malti away and laughs. He says I eliminated my mother and father from this home, so did you suppose you’re particular? Malti cries and says you married me however you might have damaged all the pieces. Malti goes.

Pundlik is drunk and he goes and sleeps. Chandrakala says to her mom, now one last item is left to do tomorrow after which we will have all this for ourselves.

Subsequent day morning, Pundlik has desires and he wakes up. He says Malti, the place are you? Pundlik searches for Malti and sees her bangles fallen down on the ground after which recollects he eliminated them from the home. Pundlik then smiles and says I’ve Chandrakala now, she is mine. Pundlik goes to seek out Chandrakala after which her mom stops him and says you can not go inside. Pundlik says why are you doing this to me? I did all the pieces Chandrakala requested from me, I’m going to fulfill her. Mom says chandrakala is now with another person and she or he doesn’t need to meet you. Pundlik is shocked and says how dare she do this with me? Pundlik is infuriated and he storms inside to fulfill Chandrakala.

Devi Satyavati says I’m apprehensive for my son, Prabhu Krishna please shield my son. He’s going to fall in some deep bother. Devi Radha says to Krishna, please assist Pundlik. Lord Krishna says I used to be all the time prepared to assist him however he denied my devotion and me and in addition his household, he created all of this.

Pundlik confronts Malti however sees her with Dayakar. Dayakar is giving a garland of flowers to Malti and says I’ll do all the pieces for you, you and we’ll stay a cheerful life. Pundlik says how dare you say this to her? Chandrakala I did all the pieces for you however you took all the pieces for me, why did you do that? Chandrakala says you don’t even care in your personal mother and father and spouse, you suppose I’d love you? Chandrakala says that is my home now and you permit this home now. Pundlik will get offended and chokes Chandrakala’s neck and says I’ll kill you. Chandrakala’s mom will get scared however dayakar says I’ve to avoid wasting her in any other case he’ll kill her. Dayakar hits Pundlik with a vase on his head and he will get unconscious. Dayakar pulls pundlik and throws him out of the home in a ditch.

Precap: Lord Krishna says I’ll assist Pundlik. He’ll notice his mistake and alter now. Devi Satyavati prays to Lord Krishna and says shield my son.

