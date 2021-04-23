Vighnaharta Ganesh 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Pundlik touches Devi Ganga. – TMT Updates

Vighnaharta Ganesh twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The episode begins with Pundlik following the three stunning ladies to their ashram. Pundlik is mesmerized by the great thing about these ladies and he begins praising their magnificence as he begins trying in an evil means in the direction of the ladies. One lady says Pundlik, how dare you have a look at us with this evil eyesight of yours? Pundlik seems round on the surrounding surroundings, he says even the surroundings has been mesmerized by your magnificence, additionally it is taking a look at you all. The girl says, you have got already misplaced all the pieces nonetheless you stroll on the trail of adharma, you may be punished. Pundlik says don’t joke with me, you look so stunning, Pundlik walks in the direction of the girl, they get anxious.

Malti is in a temple praying to god and asking for forgiveness. A lady hears her and says daughter don’t be anxious, return to your husband, he should have realized his mistake by now! Return to the home and even you have got an opportunity to repent in your errors. Malti says you’re proper, I shall return. Malti goes again to the village.

Pundlik walks in the direction of the girl to the touch her. The opposite lady says do you even know who we’re? Lord Krishna says to Radha, Pundlik has misplaced his sanity, he’s strolling on the trail of adharma, he doesn’t even know these 3 ladies are goddesses and he’ll undergo. The ladies say you’ll face grave penalties in case you come close to us or contact us. Pundlik says don’t idiot me. The girl says I’m Devi Ganga, different says I’m Devi Yamuna and that is Devi Saraswati. Pundlik says then I’m Kaam dev, I’ve come for you all. The goddesses get offended. Pundlik walks and touches Devi Ganga and she or he loses her divine type and will get all soiled. Pundlik says what occurred? Devi Ganga says we three are the river goddesses, people like you have got are available in our river for years and washed away their sins and left their sins in our rivers. We change into soiled after many sins are washed in us and that’s the reason we come right here on this ashram. This ashram belongs to Rishi Tapasvi, he’s the true type of divinity and serves his dad and mom. We take his blessings and serve him and the sins on us put by people get washed away. Ganga says now you touched me along with your evil ideas and palms, I’ve turned sinned and I’ve to scrub it away once more. Ganga disappears. Pundlik then seems at Yamuna and Saraswati and says the place will you go? Yamuna and Saraswati say you evil man Pundlik, you’ll face grave penalties for what you’re doing. Yamuna and Saraswati disappear.

Pundlik then says these ladies should be enjoying with me utilizing their tips. I don’t consider them, I wish to know who they’re, I’ll ask this Rishi. Pundlik sees inside the home, Rishi Tapasvi is urgent his father’s legs and Devi Ganga is washing Rishi Tapasvi’s ft. After doing so, Ganga sprinkles that water over herself after which she turns into pure and divine once more. As she is about to depart, Pundlik stops her and says what tips are you enjoying with me? Who’re you and who’s that Rishi? Ganga says you’re denying the very fact in entrance of you, you’ll know all the pieces quickly and can remorse for what you have got carried out. Ganga disappears. Pundlik enters the home and says Munivar, converse to me, who’re you and what video games are these ladies enjoying with me? Rishi is busy in serving his father so he’s not in a position to hear Pundlik. Pundlik then will get offended and say how dare you not hearken to me? Pundlik says I’ll kick this man, solely then he’ll perceive. Pundlik kicks however is pushed behind by an vitality protect and he falls down.

Pundlik tries to maneuver however realizes he has misplaced his legs. Pundlik has tears and says why cant I transfer? I’ve misplaced my legs.

Malti reaches the home and sees it has a lock. She says what occurred right here and why is there blood on this lock? I’m anxious for my Swami. Grandmother comes and Malti has tears and says bua, I’m anxious for Pundlik ki. Grandmother says daughter, don’t fear he should be someplace however he’ll notice his mistake and are available again. Grandmother says to Malti, daughter you have got the home and all jewelry now, you may dwell right here peacefully. Malti says bua, the place there isn’t a household, there isn’t a life. This home is barely a home, when all elders and my husband will come again, solely then it is going to be a household and I’ll be sure our household comes again to peace once more.

Pundlik says Rishi, please assist me! I’ve misplaced my legs. Immediately Rishi opens his eyes after which sees Pundlik. He says have a look at you Pundlik, you adopted the trail of adharma, you sinned in opposition to your dad and mom and threw them out of their home, these dad and mom who turned you from a toddler into a person, you turned egocentric and threw them out and sinned in opposition to them. Pundlik now realizes all his errors. Rishi says greater than that, you additionally denied your god and eliminated his statue from your own home, you insulted him. Pundlik cries as he realizes his errors. Pundlik says I’ve sinned Rishi, please forgive me and provides me an opportunity to repent for my errors. Pundlik says Rishi, I did so many sins and I misplaced my legs, please information me present me the best way to repent for my errors. Rishi says serve your dad and mom, take their blessings and express regret! You’ve got carried out many sins however the one approach to redeem your self is to have the blessings of your dad and mom. Pundlik says okay and he crawls in the direction of his father or mother’s home.

Lord Krishna smiles and says Pundlik’s journey begins now. Pundlik crawls in the direction of his dad and mom home as he says a prayer to Lord Krishna and his personal dad and mom too.

Devi Satyavati and Jaanu really feel that their son is in hassle. Devi Satyavati says I can sense it as if my son I calling me, I’m anxious for him. Satyavati faints and Jaanu brings water for her.

Pundlik crawls in the direction of his dad and mom home.

Chandrakala and Ketki go away the village as they’re punished. Chandrakala says this all occurred due to our greed and egocentric, we did all the pieces due to our greed for property and cash and destroyed so many lives. Chandrakala says we will dwell within the forest now and repent for our errors and sins.

Precap: Pundlik retains crawling as he crawls uphill and instantly falls down a valley on the finish of the hill. Pundlik screams for assist and his mom and father hear it. They get anxious.

Replace Credit score to: Tanaya