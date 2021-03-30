ENTERTAINMENT

Vighnaharta Ganesh 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update – Pushpadant makes one family realize their mistake. – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Tanaya

Vighnaharta Ganesh 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The villager’s sister & brother in law arrive & they are welcoming them with honour. His sister is very happy meeting her parent’s while her brother & his wife are dramatically behaving with her parents in such a way that she feels very happy seeing their so much love towards her parents but their son which is containing Pushpadant’s ghost soul is wondering how dramatically they are behaving.
The villager’s sister & son in law sit in front of his parent’s & his wife is serving water saying that we respect parent’s hence we serve them before everybody, to make her happy & she praises her. The same thing she says while serving food too & they sit beside them pressing their legs which reflects villager’s sister how nicely they take care of her parents. Villager’s son brings pots kept outside to tell him that grandparents eat in these pots hence to serve them food in this while his father wonders but his sister gets shocked & he diverts her attention saying that parent’s itself chose such kind of pot to eat food & his mother also tells her that we love to eat in this. The villager’s son wo is Pushpadant in him discloses all the truth how they both torture grandparents while his father is trying to stop him but his sister is shouting him instead & her parents are crying hearing everything. The villagers sister understands watching her parent’s crying & she takes them away to her place for not to suffer in her brother’s place reminding him about how much pain they have taken for upbringing them, while he is cursing his son & Pushpadant in him makes them realize too explaining them that if one day they get old then I’ll also throw you out of the house like grandparents & finally they realize their mistake & run to bring them back pleading them & they happily live their life together again.
Pushpadant leaves his body & feels very happy making some family stable making them realize their mistake while Ganeshji tells him that this is because of hearing stories from me your behaviour has changed.
Ganeshji is leaving telling Pushpadant’s wife that let’s hear stories from Savitri sister but Pushpadant is trying to stop him telling him to take him too while his wife wonders asking Ganeshji that why to leave him now when his behaviour is changing but Ganeshji tells her let him come on his own & he runs towards him to sit for hearing more stories.
Ganeshji starts explaining giving examples of various Gods who were devoted & sacrificed lot of things for their parents likewise there was one more devotee of Shri Krishna named Pundalik.
Pundalik’s parent’s were father Janudav & mother Satyavati who were deeply in devotion towards Shri Krishna whom they loved like a child & always prayed him along with serving food for him first & then they’ll eat. While at the time of sleeping they use to make him sleep first then they slept & after getting up they both use to wake him with them. Finally they were blessed with a child whom they named Pundalik & their Brahman told them that he’ll choose his own path & nobody must force him to for doing anything else. This will be a test to bring him on right path while they tell Brahman that our child will definitely get blessings from Bal Gopal Shri Krishna. They both pray Shri Krishna to help showing their child the right path while Shri Krishna is watching their prayers.

Episode ends
Precap: Pundalik asks Clay Statue maker if he can give him statue of his Prabhu but clay maker tells him nothing you get free but to earn it & he is trying to make a statue with his own hands telling his Prabhu that he won’t go home without taking him.

Update Credit to: Tanaya

Tanaya

Keep following for telly updates…!!!

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
385
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
352
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
347
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
345
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
296
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
287
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top