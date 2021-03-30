Vighnaharta Ganesh 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update – Pushpadant makes one family realize their mistake. – Telly Updates

Vighnaharta Ganesh 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The villager’s sister & brother in law arrive & they are welcoming them with honour. His sister is very happy meeting her parent’s while her brother & his wife are dramatically behaving with her parents in such a way that she feels very happy seeing their so much love towards her parents but their son which is containing Pushpadant’s ghost soul is wondering how dramatically they are behaving.
The villager’s sister & son in law sit in front of his parent’s & his wife is serving water saying that we respect parent’s hence we serve them before everybody, to make her happy & she praises her. The same thing she says while serving food too & they sit beside them pressing their legs which reflects villager’s sister how nicely they take care of her parents. Villager’s son brings pots kept outside to tell him that grandparents eat in these pots hence to serve them food in this while his father wonders but his sister gets shocked & he diverts her attention saying that parent’s itself chose such kind of pot to eat food & his mother also tells her that we love to eat in this. The villager’s son wo is Pushpadant in him discloses all the truth how they both torture grandparents while his father is trying to stop him but his sister is shouting him instead & her parents are crying hearing everything. The villagers sister understands watching her parent’s crying & she takes them away to her place for not to suffer in her brother’s place reminding him about how much pain they have taken for upbringing them, while he is cursing his son & Pushpadant in him makes them realize too explaining them that if one day they get old then I’ll also throw you out of the house like grandparents & finally they realize their mistake & run to bring them back pleading them & they happily live their life together again.
Pushpadant leaves his body & feels very happy making some family stable making them realize their mistake while Ganeshji tells him that this is because of hearing stories from me your behaviour has changed.
Ganeshji is leaving telling Pushpadant’s wife that let’s hear stories from Savitri sister but Pushpadant is trying to stop him telling him to take him too while his wife wonders asking Ganeshji that why to leave him now when his behaviour is changing but Ganeshji tells her let him come on his own & he runs towards him to sit for hearing more stories.
Ganeshji starts explaining giving examples of various Gods who were devoted & sacrificed lot of things for their parents likewise there was one more devotee of Shri Krishna named Pundalik.
Pundalik’s parent’s were father Janudav & mother Satyavati who were deeply in devotion towards Shri Krishna whom they loved like a child & always prayed him along with serving food for him first & then they’ll eat. While at the time of sleeping they use to make him sleep first then they slept & after getting up they both use to wake him with them. Finally they were blessed with a child whom they named Pundalik & their Brahman told them that he’ll choose his own path & nobody must force him to for doing anything else. This will be a test to bring him on right path while they tell Brahman that our child will definitely get blessings from Bal Gopal Shri Krishna. They both pray Shri Krishna to help showing their child the right path while Shri Krishna is watching their prayers.
Episode ends
Precap: Pundalik asks Clay Statue maker if he can give him statue of his Prabhu but clay maker tells him nothing you get free but to earn it & he is trying to make a statue with his own hands telling his Prabhu that he won’t go home without taking him.
