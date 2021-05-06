Vighnaharta Ganesh 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Raja Indradhun builds temple in Jagannath Puri.

Vighnaharta Ganesh 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Shri Hanuman asks Prabhu what is this signal for & his Prabhu tells him that this place is my Jagannath Puri which you saw & will become Lavkik from Alavkik for which you have the job to intimate Raja Indradhun for building temple. Shri Hanuman happily accepts his Prabhu’s orders given.

Shri Hanuman emerges to intimate Raja Indradhun that his Prabhu Narayan is impressed with his devotion hence given a job which should be completed by him & Raja asks whatever job given will be happily completed hence to tell & Shri Hanuman tells him that you have to build Prabhu’s temple here with full devotion so that you’ll achieve what you wish but he asks him what kind of temple should be built I do not know & Shri Hanuman says I show you the image of it & he gives him the map of temple while Raja promises him that I will also sacrifice my wish of child for Prabhu’s devotion & Shri Hanuman is impressed with him.

Raja informs his wife & brother that he has got his motive of life due to Shri Hanuman who came to inform him about Prabhu being impressed by his devotion & his wife feels delighted telling that finally you have achieved your goal of motive it seems now. Raja tells her that my work will start now but I have promised Shri Hanuman that I will sacrifice my wish of child also for Prabhu’s motive through me & his wife feels depressed but forgets about it.

Ganeshji tells Pushpadant that this way Raja Indradhun got blessings of his Prabhu to work for building temple of Jagannath Puri due to his deep devotion towards him.

Bhashma tells Madhav this way Raja got the opportunity to build temple here due to his pure devotion & faith of his Prabhu in him but at times he also faced trouble in building temple due to natural calamity.

Raja begins building temple along with all his people’s help for very long time facing all kinds of trouble & storm but he chants name of his Prabhu which helps him to complete the temple but again he falls in confusion what kind of Idol he should establish in the temple hence he sits for meditation keeping Shri Hanuman’s idol in the temple for help but Shri Hanuman emerges to tell him that this isn’t your behaviour to feel losen.

Raja asks Shri Hanuman that what kind of Idol I’ll establish here & he tells him that this place is Jagannath Puri hence Neil Madhav’s image has to be established here which you will find in the direction I show you along with his favourite flowers which impresses Lord Madhav but have go do Bhagirathi prayas which will help find the path & Raja feels glad about it.

Raja tells his brother & wife that with these flowers you have to go to search idol of Lord Neil Madhav to establish the image here in this temple hence his brother leaves taking the permission & flower from Raja towards the path for search of his goal.

Devi Laxmi asks Prabhu Narayan that will Raja’s brother Vidyapati succeed in finding Neil Madhav’s idol & he blesses the flower but says that he who does this purely will definitely find his goal.

Vidyapati is moving from the jungles but finds one Gods stone being prayed by people from the jungle hence he stops there to pray the stone for showing him the right path. He also hears a devotee praying for God which makes him think about the place.

Madhav asks Bhashma that is this my Jagannath Lord in this temple & did this way Lord was established & he tells him Vidyapati was moving ahead searching the actual idol of Lord.

The jungle leader is meditating his Lord Neil Madhav in a den which is watched by Devi Laxmi & she asks Prabhu how will Vidyapati find Neil Madhav if this devotee is meditating the same Lord? Prabhu Narayan is watching both.

Precap: Vidyapati moves ahead but misjudges path towards Neil Madhav’s place hence asks help from Prabhu Narayan & Prabhu flows his flower from his hands towards the path which he follows. Vidyapati finds place confusing but hears a devotee meditating Prabhu Neil Madhav’s name.

Update Credit to: Tanaya