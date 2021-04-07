Vijay Cycle Name, Price, Brand, Vote Video, Meme, Bicycle Images – Tech Kashif

Vijay Cycle Name: On 6th April, Kollywood actor Vijay left his house on a bicycle to cast his vote for the TN Assembly election 2021. Thalapathy Vijay’s polling station is Vels International School, Neelangarai, which is near to his residence. The ride caused a traffic jam around the streets of Neelankarai in Chennai.

The video of Vijay riding a cycle went viral online. We can see him with a light green shirt and black mask. He was surrounded by people following him on two-wheelers and taking photos and videos. Many of them are in search of Vijay Cycle name, price, brand, color, and vote video.

According to Vijay’s PRO statement, “Thalapathy Vijay decided to go by cycle instead of using the car because the poll booth was right next to his residence and taking the car might have congested the road even more. There is no other intention behind it.”

Vijay Cycle Brand Name : Montra cycle

: Montra cycle Vijay Cycle Color : Black and Red

: Black and Red Vijay Cycle Price: Yet to be updated (According to sources, Thalapathy Vijay bicycle price is around Rs 14000)

Vijay Cycle Vote Video

Watch Thalapathy Vijay riding cycle to cast his vote in Tamil Nadu Elections 2021,