Vijay Devarakonda’s grand debut on Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021

Dabboo Ratnani, the famous photographer, is one of the popular names in the showbiz region. Fashion photographers are known for their annual calendar, which was first published in 1999. Dabboo Ratnani has photographed cover for magazines including Better Homes and Gardens.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Proud to be portrayed in every edition of its two decades of existence, Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan, Bollywood stars like the Greek God Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan Abhishek Bacchan Has also made its presence felt. Now young and up-and-coming actor Vijay Devarakonda is all set to make his debut on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar.

Arjun Reddy, Geeta Govindam and Tech Famous Lover fame Vijay Devarakonda, who are gearing up for the upcoming Pan-India project Liger, are all set for their grand debut on Dabboo Ratnani’s ‘Calendar 2121’. And he’d never seen one before.

Dabboo Ratnani confirmed this by sharing a video welcoming actor Vijay Deverakonda on the day of the shooting.

Dabboo Ratnani announced that Arjun Reddy will make his debut in the star calendar. And he called the debut shoot unprecedented.