ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay Devarkonda and Ramya Krishna posing together

Posted on
Vijay Devarkonda and Ramya Krishna posing together
Vijay Devarkonda and Ramya Krishna posing together

It is known that Baahubali The fame Ramya Krishna Currently working with younger and up-and-coming actor Vijay Devarakonda for an upcoming film Liger, which is progressing at the box office under the direction of Temper’s Puri Jagannath and Ismart Shankar fame. Ramya Krishna took to her Instagram to share her picture with Vijay Deverakonda from the set of Liger, which is going viral on social media.

Ramya said, “When work feels like a party mode in the right company Vijay Devarakonda.” Coming to the picture, Ramya Krishna is seen wearing a gray hoodie and matching pants. At the same time, she saw her waving hairstyle for the film Liger. On the other hand, Ramya Krishna is seen wearing a red printed saree and a black colored blouse.

Shooting for Liger began last year, but the film was put on hold due to the coronovirus crisis and subsequent lockdown. But the makers resumed the shooting schedule a few days ago. Vijay Devarakonda is playing the role of a fighter in this film.

The film Liger as the female director features Ananya Pandey, backed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, while its Hindi version is presented by Bollywood producer Karan Johar.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });