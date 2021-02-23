Vijay Devarkonda and Ramya Krishna posing together

It is known that Baahubali The fame Ramya Krishna Currently working with younger and up-and-coming actor Vijay Devarakonda for an upcoming film Liger, which is progressing at the box office under the direction of Temper’s Puri Jagannath and Ismart Shankar fame. Ramya Krishna took to her Instagram to share her picture with Vijay Deverakonda from the set of Liger, which is going viral on social media.

Ramya said, “When work feels like a party mode in the right company Vijay Devarakonda.” Coming to the picture, Ramya Krishna is seen wearing a gray hoodie and matching pants. At the same time, she saw her waving hairstyle for the film Liger. On the other hand, Ramya Krishna is seen wearing a red printed saree and a black colored blouse.

Shooting for Liger began last year, but the film was put on hold due to the coronovirus crisis and subsequent lockdown. But the makers resumed the shooting schedule a few days ago. Vijay Devarakonda is playing the role of a fighter in this film.

The film Liger as the female director features Ananya Pandey, backed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, while its Hindi version is presented by Bollywood producer Karan Johar.