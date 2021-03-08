Vijay Devarkonda: I am happy to be here for Nag Ashwin

Naag ashwin Is currently busy with his upcoming comedy entertainer Jathi Ratnalu, Which is set for a grand release very soon. The film is produced by Mahanati Helmer Nag Ashwin and directed by Anudeep KV. Renowned entertainer in the lead role of Naveen Polycity, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. Arjun Reddy and NOTA fame Vijay Devarakonda attended the pre-release event of Jeet Ratnalu and on the occasion the actor said, “I am happy to be here for Nag Ashwin, Naveen Polisatti and other friends.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The Geeta Govindam actor played filmmaker Nag Ashwin in a major role in his journey in the Telugu film industry. After the release of the romantic drama Life is Beautiful, Nag Ashwin cast her in advertising films and other projects. Vijay Devarakonda concluded by saying that Nag Ashwin is the one who gave him an important role in Yevade Subrahmanyam.

Loading...

Jatin Ratnu will hit the screens on March 11. The Naveen Polisetti, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna starrer film was supposed to hit the screens last year, but was postponed due to a coronavirus epidemic.

Loading...

Faria Abdullah will make her debut in the comedy film Jatt Ratnalu. Naveen Polisatti and Vijay started their journey together in the theater arts and film industry, and they are good friends.

Loading...