ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay Devarkonda: I am happy to be here for Nag Ashwin

Posted on
Loading...
Vijay Devarkonda: I am happy to be here for Nag Ashwin
Vijay Devarkonda: I am happy to be here for Nag Ashwin

Naag ashwin Is currently busy with his upcoming comedy entertainer Jathi Ratnalu, Which is set for a grand release very soon. The film is produced by Mahanati Helmer Nag Ashwin and directed by Anudeep KV. Renowned entertainer in the lead role of Naveen Polycity, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. Arjun Reddy and NOTA fame Vijay Devarakonda attended the pre-release event of Jeet Ratnalu and on the occasion the actor said, “I am happy to be here for Nag Ashwin, Naveen Polisatti and other friends.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The Geeta Govindam actor played filmmaker Nag Ashwin in a major role in his journey in the Telugu film industry. After the release of the romantic drama Life is Beautiful, Nag Ashwin cast her in advertising films and other projects. Vijay Devarakonda concluded by saying that Nag Ashwin is the one who gave him an important role in Yevade Subrahmanyam.

Loading...

Jatin Ratnu will hit the screens on March 11. The Naveen Polisetti, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna starrer film was supposed to hit the screens last year, but was postponed due to a coronavirus epidemic.

Loading...

Faria Abdullah will make her debut in the comedy film Jatt Ratnalu. Naveen Polisatti and Vijay started their journey together in the theater arts and film industry, and they are good friends.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
860
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
753
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
725
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
712
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });