Vijay Devarkonda releases Papa O Papa: Abused second single

Rajendra Prasad, Shrivishnu, Lovely Singh, Tanikela Bharani, and Satya starrer upcoming Telugu film Gali Sampat has already created a lot of buzz in the film industry. The film Gali Sampat is produced by S Krishna, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garpati, starring Anish Krishna, through Shine Screen and ImagesSpark Entertainment. Now the makers of Galli Sampat are planning to release the second Papa O Papa tomorrow. Vijay Deverakonda gave his support to Rajendra Prasad and Srivishnu and he is going to release the second single Papa O Papa from Goli Sampat tomorrow at 11:07 am.

Srivishnu confirmed this by releasing a new poster on Twitter and said, “#GaaliSampath’s second single, #PapaPapa Geet, will be released tomorrow at 11:07 am.”

The story of Gali Sampat is written by Sahu Garpati, Harish Peddi and S. Krishna. Sai Sriram is looking after the Cinematography Department and the film has Achu’s music. Gali Sampat is presented by Anil Ravipudi of F2: Fun and Despair fame.

Meanwhile Vijay Devarakonda is working for Ananya Pandey starrer action drama Lager, which is jointly supported by Puri Jagannadh and Charmi Kaur. The Hindi version of Liger is produced by Karan Johar.

