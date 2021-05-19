Vijay Mallya lost High Court battle in Britten

A consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday moved a step ahead in its attempt to recover loans from Vijay Mallya’s loans to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, as the High Court in London An application for amendment was upheld. His bankruptcy petition, in favor of waiving his protection on the property of a troubled businessman in India.

Chief Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) judge Michael Briggs pronounced his ruling in favor of the banks, saying there was no public policy that would prevent waiver of security rights, as Mallya’s lawyers argued.

In a virtual hearing, July 26 was set as the date for the final debate against 65-year-old Mallya against granting a bankruptcy order, when banks accused him of trying to kick cases in the tall grass and insolvency. Called on the petition. Has to reach its inevitable end.

I order that the petition to be amended be given as follows: The petitioner (bank) who has the right to enforce any securities held, in the event of an insolvency order, waiving any such security for profit Are ready. Of all bankrupt creditors ‘, reads Justice Briggs’ verdict.

However, Justice Briggs found no impediment for creditors relinquishing their protections under Indian law due to the engagement of a doctrine relating to public interest and in a hearing in December 2020 by retired Indian Supreme Court Judge Gopal Gowda. Supported presentations made.

In my judgment the simple stance taken by Justice Gowda that section 47 PIA 1920, evidencing the ability of a secured creditor to relinquish the creditor’s security, should be preferred, the ruling notes.

Indian banks, represented by the law firm TLT LLP and barrister Marcia Shakerdemian, were also given the total costs for hearing the petition as the overall successful parties in the case.

Mallya should have been extradited by now. She was denied permission to go to the Supreme Court in May last year, with Shekardamian referring to Mallya’s defense that the cases against him were politically motivated.

Mallya remains on bail in the UK, while a confidential legal case, believed to be related to an asylum application, is resolved in connection with an unrelated extradition proceeding.

Meanwhile, SBI-led consortium of 13 Indian banks, including Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Federal Bank Limited, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Mysore , UCO Bank, United Bank of India and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd as well as an additional creditor, are following a bankruptcy order in the UK in relation to a judgment loan which is in excess of GBP 1 billion.

Mallya’s legal team argues that the debt remains disputed and that proceedings in India disrupt the bankruptcy order being carried out in the UK.

The epidemic in India is having a far more serious impact than here, which has slowed things down. Mallya wants things to be fast, his barrister Philip Marshall said.

The case is now scheduled for a one-day hearing on July 26 in which Justice Briggs will hear arguments from both parties to see if there is any reason to consider all such factors as the decision should look behind the debt and therefore not grant a bankruptcy order.

Presenting a brief background of the petition, which dates back to 2018, the latest decision described Mallya as an entrepreneurial businessman, who is the chief executive officer of Kingfisher Airways (KFA) in India and other parts of the world and There was considerable financial success as a shareholder. Director and main shareholder in United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL).

In 2008, the cost of aviation fuel rose and the rupee depreciated against the dollar. The judgment states that Dr. Mallya decided to borrow substantial sums from some petitioners.

Dr. Mallya provided a personal guarantee in 2010 for the amounts borrowed from the petitioners. UBHL also provided a guarantee, it adds.

The debt under consideration includes principal and interest from June 25, 2013, as well as compound interest at the rate of 11.5 percent per annum. Mallya has applied in India to counter compound interest charges.