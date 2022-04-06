Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out

The puja ceremony for Thalapathy 66 took place today , April 06 in Chennai. Many pictures of the team have been shared on social media were we can see Vijay and Rashmika Mandannaposing during the puja ritual.

The most talked-about film in the South right now is Thalapathy Vijay’s next with Vamshi Paidipally. Because of the high level of expectation, the film was officially premiered today in Chennai with a ceremonial pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew. The film’s principal actors, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, were all smiles at the premiere.

