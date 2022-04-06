Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thalapathy 66 begins shoot. See photos

The shooting for Tamil superstar Vijay’s 66th film began on Wednesday with a formal puja ceremony in Chennai. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the new movie will be simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. Vamshi Paidipally will direct it.

With his co-star Rashmika Mandanna and actor-politician R Sarath Kumar, Vijay participated in the ceremony. The film’s producer Dil Raju sounded the clapboard.

Thalapathy 66 marks the first collaboration of Rashmika and music composer Thaman with Vijay. Overwhelmed with their new association, Rashmika had tweeted, “There we have it. can’t believe this is happening but soooo kicked about this.”