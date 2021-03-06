ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay Ratnalu was Vijay Devarakonda as the chief guest of the pre-release program

If there is one film that has caught everyone’s attention, it is currently Jai Ratnalu. The film which stars Naveen Polyshetti in the lead role and Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna has been in the limelight in supporting roles.

Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin is the producer of the project and Anudeep KV has debuted as a director with this film.

Jaati Ratnalu Releasing on 11 March and the team is promoting the film very aggressively. The trailer launch which took place recently was done by the rebel star Prabhas. While there is already a lot of buzz surrounding the project, the makers have decided to hold a pre release event.

Vijay Devarakonda is going as a special guest for the event. Jai Ratnalu is impressive so far with the songs and the trailer. We will have to wait and see how the film is.

