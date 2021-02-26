Vijay Sethupathi cameo in Pisasu 2

Vijay Sethupathi One of the busiest actors in the South Indian film industry. He gave back to back hit films – Master and Uppena. Currently Vijay Sethupathi is filling up with proposals from the film industry. Sources say he turned down the lucrative offer as he has not had dates for a long time. Now as per the latest update, Vijay Sethupathi is featured in the horror drama Pisasu 2, in which he will be seen in a cameo.

Sources have revealed that Uppena Villain Vijay Sethupathi is playing an extended cameo Maskin’New Film Pisasu 2′ and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role with Rajkumar Pichhumani of ‘Psycho’ fame in the lead.

Vijay Sethupathi did some cameo roles in the film and his role in the horror drama ‘Pisasu 2’ will be a memorable one. Vijay will go to Dindigul district to join the shoot of the upcoming film ‘Pisasu 2’ and he will be shooting in the city for three or four days.

U Pisasu 2 has music by Karthik Raja which is produced by Rockfort Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is stepping into Bollywood with ‘Mumbaikar’, a Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Mannanagar’.