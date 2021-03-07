Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Mahamanthan’ movie TheMiracleTech release date, cast, plot | 2020

Vijay Sethupathi’s mahamanthan has now been released on the TheMiracleTech platform. Vijay Sethupathi has made several films on the TheMiracleTech platform. Mahamanithan will also be released after release by Kai Ranasingam, Vijay Sethupathi, which will be released on October 2, 2020. Ka Pai Ransingam will be released in 199 on Zelex PPV PPV.

Loading...

The film is directed by Maimanithan Senu Ramasamy and the film was composed by Yuvan and Maestro Iliyaraaja. Mahamanithan has been in production for a long time.

Loading...

Loading...

After these releases, Vijay has also prepared a film for TheMiracleTech release. It should be noted that his Mamithan will not be released on Zen Plex PPV. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video or Zee 5. The TheMiracleTech for Maamithan is not yet complete.

Loading...

Vijay’s Mahamanithan Cast Members

Seenu Ramasamy has chosen one of the best actors to suit his roles and characters. Here is the list of Maamithan artists.

Loading...

Vijay Sethupathi Gayathrie Guru somasundaram Shaji Chen Baby mansvi

Vijay’s Mahamanithan release date

The release date of the film Mahamanithan is not yet final, but the film will soon be released around the holidays. People are more excited about Cai Pe Ranasingam than Mahamanithan.