Vijay Shankar’s Flop Show at Number 3 Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Vijay Shankar became a trending topic on Twitter after failing to score big while batting at number 3 against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The fans on social media were shocked to see Shankar bat at number 3 for the new franchise on its first game of the season. The decision backfired badly as Shankar was dismissed on just 4 by Dushmantha Chameera in the chase of 159.

The Sri Lankan pacer set up Shankar quite well by bowling a couple of short balls and then followed it with a toe-crushing yorker to which the batter had no answer and was bowled.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The cricket fans started a meme fest on Twitter after Shankar’s flop show.