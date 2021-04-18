Vijay Television Awards 2021 Live Updates, Complete Winners List Revealed! – TMT

LATEST

The much-awaited awards present, Vijay Tv Awards 2021 shall be telecasted on Star Vijay on 18th of April 2021 at 3 PM IST. Nonetheless, the suspense across the winners of the assorted awards grips the viewers. The glitzy awards present will characteristic prime celebrities from the Vijay TV household.

Star Vijay’s exhibits have been a deal with to look at all through the entire yr. A number of actuality exhibits like Cooku With Comali 2 and common serial dramas like Bharathi Kanamma dominated the TRP listing. Nonetheless, the night time to felicitate the perfect performers and proficient stars is right here. Vijay Tv Awards

1 Vijay Tv Awards 2021 Winners Record
2 Vijay Tv Awards Stay Updates

Vijay Tv Awards 2021 Winners Record

  • Finest Comic – Pugal for Cook dinner With Comali 2
  • Finest Hero – Arun for Bharathi Kannamma
  • Finest Heroine – Roshini for Bharathi Kannamma
  • Finest Director – Praveen Bennett – Bharathi Kannamma & Raja Rani 2
  • Finest Supporting Actress – Hema as Meena – Pandian Shops
  • Trending Pair – Ashwin and Shivangi – Cook dinner With Comali 2
  • Finest Marumagal: Sandhiya from Raja Rani 2
  • Finest Little one Artist: Nivashini as Kani from Senthura Poove
  • Finest Mom Function – Suchithra
  • Makkalin Naayagi – Chitra
  • Finest Mamiyaar – Rupa Shree for Bharathi Kannamma
  • Finest Feminine in Unfavourable Function – Farina as Venba (Bharathi Kannamma)
  • Finest Actuality Present – Cook dinner With Comali 2

Vijay Tv Awards Stay Updates

There shall be a number of classes of awards for the night time. Nonetheless, there shall be particular performances by the coveted stars which is able to mild up the stage. Quite a lot of stars and movie fraternity will grace Vijay Tv Awards 2021.

Your entire Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 and Cook dinner With Comali 2 forged shall be part of the awards. A number of promo movies have been launched which featured the emotional journey of the celebrities and their gratitude to Star Vijay.

The actor who handed away final yr, Chitra was awarded the ‘Makkalin Naayagi’ Award. The yr 2021 was profitable for Star Vijay. It featured some implausible exhibits like ‘Cook dinner With Comali’ Season 2, Bharathi Kannamma, and Raja Rani 2 have captivated the viewers by leaps and bounds. The stellar anchoring and wonderful set of contestants put Tremendous Singer and Neeya Naana additionally on the must-watch listing. Nonetheless, the suspense across the award winners is gripping the viewers.

Bigg Boss group that includes Suresh and Archana will dance and sing to a couple sings with Cooku With Comali 2 fame Deepa. The glitzy awards night time is full of loads of enjoyable, frolic, feelings and crackling performances.

