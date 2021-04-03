Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List: Complete List of Vijay Television Award Winners Revealed! – TheNewsCrunch

The much-awaited 6th Annual Vijay TV Awards 2021 is here after a long wait. The most popular shows (reality and serials) of the Tamil television industry will battle it out for the coveted awards this year. Star Vijay is the stalwart of nurturing talent and grooming stars for the Tamil entertainment industry.

The year 2021 was successful for Star Vijay. It featured some fantastic shows like ‘Cook With Comali’ Season 2, Bharathi Kannamma, and Raja Rani 2 have captivated the audience by leaps and bounds. The stellar anchoring and amazing set of contestants put Super Singer and Neeya Naana also on the must-watch list. However, the suspense around the award winners is gripping the audience.

Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List

Best Comedian – Pugal for Cook With Comali 2

Best Hero – Arun for Bharathi Kannamma

Best Heroine – Roshini for Bharathi Kannamma

Best Mother Role – Suchithra

Makkalin Naayagi – Chitra

Best Mamiyaar – Rupa Shree for Bharathi Kannamma

Best Female in Negative Role – Farina as Venba (Bharathi Kannamma)

Best Reality Show – Cook With Comali 2

Best Director – Praveen Bennett – Bharathi Kannamma & Raja Rani 2

Best Supporting Actress – Hema as Meena – Pandian Stores

Trending Pair – Ashwin and Shivangi – Cook With Comali 2

Best Marumagal: Sandhiya from Raja Rani 2

Best Child Artist: Nivashini as Kani from Senthura Poove

Vijay Television Awards 2021 Highlights

The major highlights of the awards night with the glitz and glamour around it. Star Vijay’s promos for the Vijay Television Awards 2021 are mind-boggling. The stellar cast of the latest promo includes VJ Archana, Priyanka, DD, Erode Mahesh, Pugal, and Manimegalai.

The results of the Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List will be updated as per the reports received from our sources. However, the major awards are bagged by Bharathi Kannamma and Cook With Comali 2. In fact, major awards for the serials category was bagged by Bharathi Kannamma. However, it would be interesting to see the awards show for the remaining awards’ results.