ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List: Who Are the Coveted Winners of Vijay TV Awards? – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Vijay-Television-Awards-2021-winners-list
Vijay-Television-Awards-2021-winners-list

The much-awaited 6th Annual Vijay TV Awards 2021 is around the corner. The most popular shows of the Tamil television industry will battle it out for the coveted awards this year. Star Vijay is the kingmaker when it comes to grooming talents and telecasting an amazing list of reality shows.

The year 2021 featured some fantastic shows like ‘Cook With Comali’ Season 2, Bharathi Kannamma, and Raja Rani 2 have captivated the audience by leaps and bounds. The stellar anchoring and amazing set of contestants put Super Singer and Neeya Naana also on the must-watch list.

Contents hide
1 Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List
2 Vijay Television Awards 2021 Highlights

Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List

  • Best Female in Negative Role – Farina as Venba (Bharathi Kannamma)
  • Best Reality Show – Cook With Comali 2
  • Best Director – Praveen Bennett – Bharathi Kannamma & Raja Rani 2
  • Best Supporting Actress – Hema as Meena – Pandian Stores
  • Trending Pair – Ashwin and Shivangi – Cook With Comali 2

Vijay Television Awards 2021 Highlights

The major highlights of the awards night with the glitz and glamour around it. Star Vijay’s promos for the Vijay Television Awards 2021 are mind-boggling. The stellar cast of the latest promo includes VJ Archana, Priyanka, DD, Erode Mahesh, Pugal, and Manimegalai.

The results of the Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List will be updated as per the reports received from our sources. However, the major awards are bagged by Bharathi Kannamma and Cook With Comali 2. It would be interesting to see the winners of the other awards of Vijay Television Awards 2021.

Previous articleCook With Comali 2 Celebration Week 3rd & 4th April Episode: Baba Bhaskar and Manimegalai Missing, Winner Revealed?
mm

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
403
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
387
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
377
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
375
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
370
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
337
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
329
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
329
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top