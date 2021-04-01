Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List: Who Are the Coveted Winners of Vijay TV Awards? – TheNewsCrunch

The much-awaited 6th Annual Vijay TV Awards 2021 is around the corner. The most popular shows of the Tamil television industry will battle it out for the coveted awards this year. Star Vijay is the kingmaker when it comes to grooming talents and telecasting an amazing list of reality shows.

The year 2021 featured some fantastic shows like ‘Cook With Comali’ Season 2, Bharathi Kannamma, and Raja Rani 2 have captivated the audience by leaps and bounds. The stellar anchoring and amazing set of contestants put Super Singer and Neeya Naana also on the must-watch list.

Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List

Best Female in Negative Role – Farina as Venba (Bharathi Kannamma)

Best Reality Show – Cook With Comali 2

Best Director – Praveen Bennett – Bharathi Kannamma & Raja Rani 2

Best Supporting Actress – Hema as Meena – Pandian Stores

Trending Pair – Ashwin and Shivangi – Cook With Comali 2

Vijay Television Awards 2021 Highlights

The major highlights of the awards night with the glitz and glamour around it. Star Vijay’s promos for the Vijay Television Awards 2021 are mind-boggling. The stellar cast of the latest promo includes VJ Archana, Priyanka, DD, Erode Mahesh, Pugal, and Manimegalai.

The results of the Vijay Television Awards 2021 Winners List will be updated as per the reports received from our sources. However, the major awards are bagged by Bharathi Kannamma and Cook With Comali 2. It would be interesting to see the winners of the other awards of Vijay Television Awards 2021.