Vijay TV Bharathi Kannamma Latest Written Episode 18th May 2021 Today’s Updates







Bharathi Kannamma is the Tamil version of one of the most successful Malayama television show released in 2019. The show has also emerged as the highest TRP shows with its Telugu version. It titled Karthika Deepam and retain the immense success of it. Now, it is again wondered at the small screen with its high-voltage drama, utmost gripping plot, and a pristine ensemble of the cast that all are taking the show to the new heights of success. This is the first season of the show that premiered on 25 February 2021 and since it is dominating the TRP charts.

Well, for all the unversed, Bharthi Kannamma is the story of an immensely versatile, courageous, sharp-minded girl who is facing discrimination just because of her complexion. In the most recent episodes of the show, we are watching that Lakshmi enters Soundraya House. Soundarya gets elated seeing her sister. She informs Kannamma that she has reached Lakshmi’s house. But Kannamma replies that she is avoiding her because of her granddaughter. While Venu and Soundraya both get glad and welcome Lakshmi. They also appreciate her outfit.

Lakshmi replies that Doctor has brought this dress for her. Soundrya asks if her mother sends her here or she comes with her own will. She replies that you can consider both. Meanwhile, Hema comes and show her gratitude to Lakshmi. She praised both of her granddaughters. Just the Lakshmi goes to play. Durga there is struggling in order to lose her grip.

At the same time, Venba comes and starts alleging her. She says that she is being captivated by you because Bharathi decided to marry Kannamma. She further says that all of her dreams are about to come true but just because of you everything has been ruined now.

The full episode of the show airs on Star Vijay at 9 PM from Monday to Friday. All the episodes of its first season are also streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Bharthi Kannamma is directed by Parveen Bennet while it penned down by Murathu Shankar and Pradeep Panicker. According to the reports, it has telecasted a total of around 505 episodes so far.

Bharthi Kannamma cast Roshni Haripriyan Das as Kannamma Bharathi, Arun Prasad as Dr Bharathi, Raksha Chauhan as Soundraya Lakshmi, Lisha Rajkumar As Hema Junior, and Farina Rahman as Dr Venba. Overjoy the entertainment on Star Vijay at 9 PM. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information regarding Bharthi Kannamma written update.