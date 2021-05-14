Vijay TV Bharathi Kannamma Today’s Episode 14th May 2021: Hema’s Birthday Bash Begins







In the upcoming episode of Bharathi Kannamma, you will watch that Veenu questioning Soundarya that why she did not bring the cake yet. She says that she will bring it till the evening for sure and meanwhile, says she went to take it back to Hema from the Hema. At the same time, Akhil says to Venu that they have to blow the balloons for the evening, she interrogates him that why he is not giving any work to Soundarya. Then she says that now only decoration will attract her and she will feel happy, Bharathi takes Hema with her from there and poured out her love on her.

Then she says that now everyone is going to be witnessed of such amazing surprises soon, and meanwhile announces that she has distributed all chocolates as well. Then Soundarys informs Hema that today someone who is too special is set to come as a surprise for her. She asks her about that person she replies that someone who is too close to her. Then finally reveals that Lakshmi is about to come at any moment, and she gets happy after hearing this.

After that, she asks that how convinced her to come here to attend the birthday function, Soundarya says that when she went to take her mother’s permission. She successfully got permission and coming among them as soon as possible, so just wait for her. Hema says that he gave her dress and rather he will take them to eat ice cream definitely. So Bharathi invites her to be the part of her birthday bash and she says that she will talk to her mother for permission do not worry.

The Soundarya feels happy and says to Hema that they will have to hide this from Bharathi because she will be astonished after meeting them. Extempore Bharathi sees Venba rebuke Hema because she did not complete her homework. She gets a myth that Kannamma is conversing with Hema, she says that her playing time is going to end and homework time will be started soon. Then Bharathi says that why she is getting illusions, she says that it’s a mystery.

Then Venu asks Anjali that where is she, he says that she is coming in a while because they are making a cake for Hema. Then they bring the cake and Soundarya praises their effort, then everyone gives the blessings of her birthday. After a while, Venba leaves the place to meet Bharathi and Soundarya shares her phobia with Venu.