Vijay TV Mr. & Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Today’s 15th May 2021 Episode: Buzzer Task Updates

The most anticipated Tv reality show on Star Vijay Television called Mr. & Mrs. Chinaathirai has begun and weekly spreading the magic among the die-hard fans of it. The show started on 24th April 2021 and it telecasts on Saturday and Sunday at 06:30 Pm and it has replaced Cook with Comali seaosn 2 after ending the show. The show features more than 11 real-life and reel life celebrities, Who entertain the audience enough. They execute their talent through the show, so check the recent episode’s details below.

In the upcoming episode of it, you will watch that the exclusive and quite amazing round called “My Dear Machan” is ready to take a place. This will make you feel astonished through their efforts on the stage, As per the task all male contestants will come on the stage and they will be tied by the rope. Then their female contestants will press the buzzer according to the question, and if they agree with a question, so they will press it and make the contestant will fly along with the smoke.

The recent promo of the episode has been released by the makers officially in which you can watch the hilarious activities of the contestants. The show is quite familiar on the south side and uncounted people watch it at the correct time because no one wants to miss the telecasts. Few people have managed their time scheduled according to the on-air time, because everyone wants to watch something real and show confers real entertainment among the audience.

When it comes to the contestants so here you can check their names as well, because few people are unfamiliar with them. So the contestants are Ajay Kumas- Anandghi, Yogesh- Myna Nandhni, Yuvraj- Gayathri, Manikandan- Sofia, Jack- Roshini, Shankar- Deepa, Sarath- Krithika, Diwakar- Abhinaya, Gopi- Haritha, Velmurugan- Kala, Raj Mohan- Kaveetha, Vinoth- Ishwarya. These celebrities are presently going ahead in the show through their activities.

The show is being hosted by the we-familiar faces who are Ma Ka Pa Anand and Archana Chandhoke, and both have a huge fan following among the audience and everyone loves to watch them scree. Another side of Judges of the show is Gopinath who is an Indian Television anchor, RJ, and Journalist. Devadarshini is also judging the show who is an Indian actress. So do not forget to watch it on Star Vijay TV at 06:30 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.

