Vijay TV Super Singer Season 8 Today’s 3rd April 2021 Episode Update: The Celebration Begins Tonight – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

It is a witness to the musical battle in the Tamil singing reality show. Yes, Super Singer Season 8 is set to deliver another unprecedented episode tonight. Contestants must perform in the Celebration Round special episode. With all the fun-filled dialogue for the inevitable sweet wars, Vijay TV’s reality show will move forward. However, with the celebration, participants will experience a type of tension. As the end of this musical journey is about to end, the top performers will try to give their best performance in today’s episode.
Therefore, everyone makes sure to rehearse properly and only the best results are possible. Tonight, we’ll see some contestants perform in pairs. Yes, a contestant will be paired with each other as they perform together. Aruna, Kalpana Raghavendra, Unni Krishnan, Beni Dayal and Shri Ram will judge and give tough competition to the competition as the competition has become very tough for the last few weeks.
After the rehearsal of their lives, the contestants would appear on stage one by one and perform brilliantly each time. In addition to rocking performance, well-known contestants from Cook with Comley Season 2 will also be seen arriving as guests on the reality show’s set. This will be a super entertaining episode as the performances are going to impress the audience this time. Whereas in addition to comedy punches and sarcasm, the atmosphere of the entire show will be increased.
As the 20 contestants for the audition were divided into two teams named Team Saroja and Team Wala Vanja, the contestants will continue their fight in the said teams. While “Saroja” is Beni Dayal and Kalpana, Anuradha and Unni are the leaders of “Vala Vela Vanja”. Watch the full upcoming episode update of Super Singer Season 8 here. Watch the 9:30 pm Singing Show on Star Vijay TV and tell us who you are supporting this season.