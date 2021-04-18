Vijayalakshmi Veerappan (Veerappan Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan is a politician cum actress. She is the daughter of standard sandalwood smuggler late Veerappan. Vijayalakshmi is a member of the political celebration Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi.

She made her performing debut within the movie Maaveeran Pillai (2021). On this film, she shares the display house with KNR Raja. Moreover, she has a self-titled YouTube channel the place she shares cooking suggestions and a few fascinating info concerning the lifetime of Veerappan.

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Biography

Identify Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Actual Identify Praba Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Nickname Viji Occupation Actress, Politician, and YouTuber Date of Start But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Household Father: late Veerappan

Mom: Muthulakshmi

Sister: Vidhya Rani

Adopted Father: King Rathnam

Adopted Mom: Rathna Marital Standing Married Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband Sabareesh (Politician) Kids Daughter: Anmitha Shree Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification MA., (English literature) Faculty But to be up to date School Kailash Girls’s faculty, Nangavalli Hobbies Studying Information Start Place Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Tamil Nadu, India Present Metropolis Salem, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan’s Official Social Profiles

Fascinating info about Vijayalakshmi Veerappan

Throughout college days, Viji is a Sprinter and received some prizes too.

In an interview, Maaveeran Pillai actress revealed that her father saved greater than 1 crore money in a number of locations of Western Ghats.

Adoption : She was born in a thick forest. Few months after her beginning, father Veerappan realized he can’t develop his daughter additional as a result of he felt police could simply observe his location by means of her child Viji’s crying sound. So he determined to offer his daughter for adaptation. An individual named Raja Rathnam briefly adopted Veerappan’s daughter for 10 years.

Vijayalakshmi mentioned that her father Veerappan is a pure teetotaler who has large respect for ladies. He additionally punishes some husbands who gave home violence to their wives.

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Movies

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan (Veerappan Duaghter) Maaveeran Pillai Film – Official Trailer and Teaser.

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Pictures

