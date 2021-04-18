Vijayalakshmi Veerappan (Veerappan Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

LATEST

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan is a politician cum actress. She is the daughter of standard sandalwood smuggler late Veerappan. Vijayalakshmi is a member of the political celebration Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi.

She made her performing debut within the movie Maaveeran Pillai (2021). On this film, she shares the display house with KNR Raja. Moreover, she has a self-titled YouTube channel the place she shares cooking suggestions and a few fascinating info concerning the lifetime of Veerappan.

Contents hide
1 Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Biography
2 Vijayalakshmi Veerappan’s Official Social Profiles
3 Fascinating info about Vijayalakshmi Veerappan
4 Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Movies
5 Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Pictures

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Biography

Identify Vijayalakshmi Veerappan
Actual Identify Praba Vijayalakshmi Veerappan
Nickname Viji
Occupation Actress, Politician, and YouTuber
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: late Veerappan
Mom: Muthulakshmi
Sister: Vidhya Rani
Adopted Father: King Rathnam
Adopted Mom: Rathna
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband Sabareesh (Politician)
Kids Daughter: Anmitha Shree
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification MA., (English literature)
Faculty But to be up to date
School Kailash Girls’s faculty, Nangavalli
Hobbies Studying Information
Start Place Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Tamil Nadu, India
Present Metropolis Salem, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan’s Official Social Profiles

fb.com/veerappantheforestking

twitter.com/vijiveerasalem

instagram.com/vijayalakshmi.veerappan

youtube.com/channel/UCwh8YmjKctQxxZWlgOFpn2w

Fascinating info about Vijayalakshmi Veerappan

  • Throughout college days, Viji is a Sprinter and received some prizes too.
  • In an interview, Maaveeran Pillai actress revealed that her father saved greater than 1 crore money in a number of locations of Western Ghats.
  • Adoption: She was born in a thick forest. Few months after her beginning, father Veerappan realized he can’t develop his daughter additional as a result of he felt police could simply observe his location by means of her child Viji’s crying sound. So he determined to offer his daughter for adaptation. An individual named Raja Rathnam briefly adopted Veerappan’s daughter for 10 years.
  • Vijayalakshmi mentioned that her father Veerappan is a pure teetotaler who has large respect for ladies. He additionally punishes some husbands who gave home violence to their wives.

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Movies

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan (Veerappan Duaghter) Maaveeran Pillai Film – Official Trailer and Teaser.

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan Pictures

Vijayalakshmi Veerappan photos
Vijayalakshmi Veerappan pics
Veerappan daughter
Veerappan Duaghter
Viji Veerappan
Vijayalakshmi
Vijayalakshmi
Vijayalakshmi Veerappan

