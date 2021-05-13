Vijayendra Kumeria: Personally, I like Darsh’s softer side over the angry one that we’re getting to witness now for the first time

Vijayendra Kumeria’ portrayal of the angry side of Darsh in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha seems to have been liked by the audience. The actor is obviously happy that his performance has touched a chord.

“Well I put in my hundred percent in every scene whether it’s simple, romantic or intense… So it feels great when I get an appreciation… But, personally, I like Darsh’s softer side over the angry one. As an actor you just need to feel the character’s feeling and between action and cut I’m Darsh and forget who I’m in real life and that’s how the act comes organically as a reaction to the hurt and betrayal he’s feeling as per the current plot,” he adds.

The actor has also been spoken highly given the way he has been portraying the part of a visually impaired Darsh in the show. “In the beginning, I had to put in a lot of effort and be conscious of the fact that my eyes should have a blank look, but with the passing time, I have become used to it. Now it comes effortlessly to me. The reaction I have got for enacting a visually impaired role is great and I am glad people accepted me in this role. I am sure there are other good actors who can pull off a blind man’s character but if we talk about Darsh, with full humility I accept that after me doing this role my audience will not imagine anyone else doing the same role on my behalf,” says Vijayendra.

He is also being praised for the look Darsh’s character is sporting. Fans are of the opinion that Vijaydendra is looking dashing in the Indian outfits. “Yes of late we had the marriage sequence where we wore a lot of traditional outfits and I just love wearing them as they are different from the regular daily wears. I feel I can carry them well, I guess that gets translated on screen and the audiences are therefore enjoying how much I am looking different,” he ends.