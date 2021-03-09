ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay’s master audio songs will be released LIVE on Sun TV on March 15

Posted on
Loading...

Loading...

Lokesh Kanagaraj is well into the post-production processes of actor Vijay TMTmaker, with the current dubbing process, directed by Mahanagar and directed by Kathy fame. The next film will premiere in the US on August 8, with the film planned to release in theaters in Tamil Nadu on April 9, along with the rest of the country and the world, after shooting under Xavier Britto’s XB Movie. Creato banner featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Loading...

Outlook was already rigorously and fully executed and it has been clear earlier today that fans of “Thalapathy” will be expecting some updates on the film starting from the upcoming week (8 March). In fact, radio giant Sun TV has announced the highly anticipated audio launch of Master Master on 15 March, while LIVE is on television at 6:30 pm.
Coincidentally, Sun TV gained last year’s Master Satellite rights, which would be for the third consecutive time in 2018 and last year’s Biggill after the Sun Pictures government. Sun TV Master Audio Release Announced:

Loading...

Watch Thalapathy @ actorvijay’s #MasterAudioLaunch on Sun TV on March 15 at 6:30 pm! # MasterAudioLaunchOnSunTVon15th # master @ actorvijay | @VijaySethuOffl | @anirudhofficial | @BuienRadarNLpic.twitter.com/s8rsc3SWci

Loading...

– Sun TV (@SunTV) March 7, 2020

Loading...

Guru ji Vijay will be pitted against Vijay Makkal Selvan ‘, Vijay Sethupathi, who is a prominent USP for the film, joining the film as his antagonist, as well as creating curiosity and excitement in fans about the thrilling action and acting, Which can be expected. The two superstars lit up the screen with their appearance. Master Vijay’s fight ‘Makkal Selvan’ will be able to see Vijay Sethupathi, who is a big film addict as her presence in the film enhances the curious and thrilling action and acting fans should see as two superstars needed. His participation.

Loading...

Loading...
Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
939
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
863
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
755
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
714
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });