ENTERTAINMENT

Vikas Gupta is mad at media for being insensitive as Hina Khan returns to Mumbai post father’s death – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Hina Khan is a reputation which wants no introduction. Yesterday she suffered a significant loss when the information got here in that her father had handed away attributable to a cardiac arrest.  The actress was taking pictures in Kashmir on the time and returned to Mumbai late within the night. Media was ready on the airport to get clicks of the actress.  Whereas that may be a common ordeal and the job that the paps have been doing, it’s the insensitivity that she was put by means of that appears to have irked Vikas Gupta.

Vikas took to his social media account and shared a video as to how she was meted with a slightly insensitive behaviour regardless of asking the paps to let her go. He wrote, ”Somebody has misplaced their father and is requesting you to let her go to her household however nonetheless somebody shout face pe mild maar and the pap doesn’t cease.” He additional added how Hina was nonetheless being courteous, nonetheless, he’s disillusioned at how the paps behaved right here.

https://twitter.com/lostboy54/standing/1384545275574833154?ref_src=twsrcpercent5Etfwpercent7Ctwcamppercent5Etweetembedpercent7Ctwtermpercent5E1384545275574833154percent7Ctwgrpercent5Epercent7Ctwconpercent5Es1_&ref_url=httpspercent3Apercent2Fpercent2Fwww.indiaforums.compercent2Farticlepercent2Fvikas-gupta-calls-out-paps-for-being-insensitive-as-hina-khan-returns-to-mumbai-post-fathers-death_175680

Hina and Vikas share a terrific bond of friendship. And it appears solely pure that one thing like this irks a pal.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top