Vikas Gupta is mad at media for being insensitive as Hina Khan returns to Mumbai post father’s death – TMT Updates

Hina Khan is a reputation which wants no introduction. Yesterday she suffered a significant loss when the information got here in that her father had handed away attributable to a cardiac arrest. The actress was taking pictures in Kashmir on the time and returned to Mumbai late within the night. Media was ready on the airport to get clicks of the actress. Whereas that may be a common ordeal and the job that the paps have been doing, it’s the insensitivity that she was put by means of that appears to have irked Vikas Gupta.

Vikas took to his social media account and shared a video as to how she was meted with a slightly insensitive behaviour regardless of asking the paps to let her go. He wrote, ”Somebody has misplaced their father and is requesting you to let her go to her household however nonetheless somebody shout face pe mild maar and the pap doesn’t cease.” He additional added how Hina was nonetheless being courteous, nonetheless, he’s disillusioned at how the paps behaved right here.

Hina and Vikas share a terrific bond of friendship. And it appears solely pure that one thing like this irks a pal.