Vikas Patil (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Vikas Patil is an Indian film and television actor. He has appeared in several Marathi films like Chala Khel Khelu Ya Doghe (2009), Sutradhaar (2013), and Tujhya Vin Mar Javaan (2015). Apart from films, he has also acted in the television industry and has also featured in popular TV shows like Lek Majhi Ladki, Majhiya Mahera, Mrs. Tendulkar and Bayko Ashi Havvi.

Birth & Early Life

Vikas Patil was born on 24 September 1982 in Pune, Maharashtra. His father’s name is Balkrishna Patil and mother’s name is Rekha Patil. He had a fondness for acting since childhood. At the age of just 9, he faced the camera for the first time in Marathi film Humshakal. His role was well received by the audience. Since then, he started working in theatre and films.

Vikas completed his schooling from MSS High School. After which he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Botany from the famous Ferguson College, Pune. After completion of studies, he actively joined the entertainment industry.

Bio

Career

Vikas started his career as a professional actor in the year 2009 with the film Chal Khel Kheluya Doghe, directed by Pramod Samel. Even before this film, he was active in theater for many years. After acting in the film, he got a chance to work in many films like Malak, Asa Ha Atarangi, Tujhya Vin Mar Javaan, Marathi Tigers, Shentimental etc.

Vikas received fame and fame from ETV Marathi’s famous television show Char Divas Sasuche. After the show, she played a cameo role in Zee Marathi’s show Kulvadhu. In 2016, he got the opportunity to play the lead role for the first time from the Star Pravah television show Lek Mazhi Ladki. In this show, he appeared opposite Priya Marathe in the role of Saket. After this he also played lead roles in Suvasini, Maziya Mahera, Antarpat, Bayko Ashi Havvi etc.

Education Details and More

School MSS High School, Pune
College Ferguson College, Pune
Educational Qualification B.Sc (Botany) Graduate
Debut Television : Char Divas Sasuche (2001; Marathi)
Char Divas Sasuche (2001)
Film : Humshakal (1992; As child Artist)
Humshakal (1992)
Awards Not Available
Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 8″ Feet
Weight 68 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 15 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Gymming and Hanging out with friend
Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Marriage Date 6 December 2010
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Social Media Presence

Facebook Not Available
Twitter Not Available
Instagram Vikas Patil
Wikipedia Not Available

Some Facts About Vikas Patil

  • Vikas Patil was born and brought up in Pune, Maharashtra.
  • Vikas has also worked in several theater plays, including Thodasa Logic Thodasa Magic, Hamidabaichi Kothi, Altun Paltun etc.
  • He made his debut in television industry from TV serial Char Diwas Sasuche on ETV Marathi Channel.
  • He also featured in an award winning film short film Shuruaat.
  • In 2021, he was seen opposite to Gauri Deshpande in Colors Marathi show Bayko Ashi Havvi.
