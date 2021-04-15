Vikings Mock Draft 2021: Mike Zimmer attacks defense | TMT

The Minnesota Vikings had been within the playoff race for almost all of the 2020 season. They personal top-of-the-line skill-position teams within the NFL. Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson make up a lethal receiving pair whereas Dalvin Cook dinner is within the debate for greatest working again within the league. Kirk Cousins is recent off a statistically stellar season, and Irv Smith Jr. is able to grow to be the group’s prime tight finish after sitting behind Kyle Rudolph early in his profession. Including depth on the receiving positions shall be a precedence on Day 3 of this 7-Spherical Vikings 2021 Mock Draft.

On protection, Minnesota advantages from the return of stalwarts Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, and Eric Kendricks. Exterior of Hunter, the expertise on the line of defense is uninspiring. The secondary is younger outdoors of star security Harrison Smith however inexperienced. 2020 first-rounder Jeff Gladney can also be having off-field points; his future with the group stays unsure. If Minnesota desires to contend for a playoff spot this season, they’ll have to rebuild their protection within the 2021 NFL Draft.

Minnesota Vikings Put up-Free Company 7-Spherical Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Choose 14: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Spherical 3, Choose 78: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Spherical 3, Choose 90: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Spherical 4, Choose 119: Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU

Spherical 4, Choose 125: James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

Spherical 4, Choose 134: Anthony Schwartz, S, Missouri

Spherical 4, Choose 143: Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest/Georgia

Spherical 5, Choose 157: Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan

Spherical 5, Choose 168: Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State

Spherical 6, Choose 199: Josh Imatobhebhe, WR, Illinois

Vikings 2021 Mock Draft | Choose-by-pick evaluation

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

An explosive edge rusher within the class, Azeez Ojulari has recorded 15.5 sacks over his previous two seasons. As a redshirt sophomore, Ojulari turned a power to be reckoned with within the SEC final yr. He registered 12.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 10 video games.

Pairing stellar explosiveness with high quality ankle and hip flexibility, Ojulari is a multi-faceted pass-rush menace. He possesses an inexpensive body and requisite play energy, however he’s not what you’d contemplate a standout run defender or edge setter. The previous Bulldog flashed energy on the level of assault however remains to be a little bit of a “finesse” participant.

Final season, Minnesota hoped they might create a dominant edge-rush duo within the NFL with Hunter and Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue solely appeared in six video games earlier than the Vikings traded him to Baltimore. The Vikings can amend that failed experiment by pairing Hunter with their selection of edge rushers within the 2021 NFL Draft. On this case, I believe Ojulari slots in completely.

He possesses the fewest considerations of the highest edge rushers, making it simple to challenge success for Ojulari below Mike Zimmer. Minnesota begins retooling on protection by taking Ojulari within the first spherical of this 7-Spherical Vikings 2021 Mock Draft.

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

There appears to be no consensus view on Tyson Campbell. Everyone knows he owns next-level bodily instruments, probably the very best at school. His pace, explosion, and size are all nice amongst NFL requirements. With correct growth, it’s simple to see Campbell changing into a lockdown cowl nook with the power to play press man on any receiver within the NFL.

He should study to get extra bodily on the catch level and stands to play with a bit extra composure. Regardless of seeing motion in 31 profession video games, Campbell was solely in a position to register 1 interception. His lack of manufacturing on the ball is why he fell thus far on this 7-Spherical Vikings 2021 Mock Draft.

Zimmer is well-documented as an distinctive developer of defensive backs. Campbell enjoys a uncommon bodily talent set within the class and might be a clay ball for Zimmer to mould right into a star as soon as once more. Campbell can play in a rotational position as a rookie, getting his ft moist and adjusting to the NFL pace.

In the meantime, off the sphere, he can study from a veteran like Patrick Peterson and take up the wealth of knowledge the Minnesota defensive employees has to supply.

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

A former defensive deal with on the College of Michigan, James Hudson transferred to Cincinnati and have become an offensive deal with. He’s amongst essentially the most difficult tackles to judge within the class. Spectacular athletic traits and his flashes on movie are first-round worthy. Alternatively, the flashes are solely displayed every now and then. He should proceed to progress his growth alongside the offensive line earlier than he could make a major impression.

An absence of consistency and technical refinement is obvious on tape. He isn’t able to play within the NFL instantly, however his bodily skill is sufficient to warrant an early choice. Bringing in a prospect as uncooked as Hudson permits a group to develop them of their desired mould. Of the Day 2 tackles, Hudson has the very best ceiling of all of them. He might be the steal of the draft, and Minnesota will get him at ninetieth general on this 7-Spherical Vikings 2021 Mock Draft.

Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU

One of many prime run stuffers within the draft, Tyler Shelvin, is a large human that dominates on the line of scrimmage. He possesses no actual pass-rush upside and gained’t generate greater than 3 to five sacks in a season. Standing at about 6’2″ and weighing in at roughly 350 kilos, it’s simple to see why shifting him might be tough.

He tasks solely as a one-tech in Minnesota however ought to discover taking part in time early in his profession. After bringing in Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce, the Vikings stay dedicated to bolstering their defensive entrance.

James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

The Vikings misplaced Anthony Harris in free company this offseason and might want to handle security in some unspecified time in the future within the draft. They signed Xavier Woods however nonetheless want so as to add younger expertise to the place group. James Wiggins was among the many nation’s prime safeties earlier than tearing his ACL previous to his junior season. He returned for his senior yr and was again to taking part in high quality soccer.

He wasn’t as explosive as he was earlier than the harm, however he’ll be two years eliminated by the beginning of his rookie season. Wiggins can play each security positions and will problem Woods for the beginning spot in coaching camp. Wiggins will play as a rookie, whether or not it’s because the beginning free security or rotating in off the bench.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

Arguably the quickest participant within the draft, Anthony Schwartz will discover work within the NFL due to his game-breaking pace. Regardless of the elite pairing of Thielen and Jefferson, Minnesota lacks depth behind them. Their WR3 and WR4 are Chad Beebe and Olabisi Johnson. Thus, concentrating on impression receivers on Day 3 is a essential funding.

They don’t have to seek for wideouts which will grow to be well-rounded superstars however want so as to add complementary items. Happily for the Vikings, that’s exactly what Schwartz is. He can begin because the third receiver and supplies a deep menace that safeties must respect. Just by being on the sphere, Schwartz makes life simpler for his fellow receivers.

Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest/Georgia

Nate Stanley and Jake Browning are an underwhelming backup quarterback duo. We all know Cousins is the starter this yr, however Minnesota ought to contemplate a younger QB with above-average bodily instruments within the 2021 NFL Draft. Davis Mills and Kellen Mond are stable choices on Day 2, however the Vikings selected to attend till Day 3 right here. Jamie Newman was thought of the highest quarterback prospect not named Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance heading into the season.

Nonetheless, after transferring to Georgia, he opted out and by no means performed a snap for the Bulldogs. Newman has the arm expertise and athletic skill to make NFL-level throws and create performs out of construction. But, he should study to play constantly on a down-to-down foundation. His ball placement additionally wants refining, and it’ll take at the very least a season earlier than he’s able to see NFL motion.

Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan

Kyle Rudolph is now not a Viking, and Irv Smith Jr. is now the TE1. This leaves a gap at TE2, a task excellent for Michigan’s Nick Eubanks. He’s a high quality athlete, respectable receiver, and a keen blocker. Eubanks has the potential to be a succesful TE2 in Minnesota’s offense.

His presence would permit the group to be extra inventive with Irv Smith Jr. as properly. The 2021 NFL Draft is quietly deep at tight finish, inflicting a participant of Eubanks’ caliber to fall to the fifth spherical. Minnesota continues to fill holes with proficient gamers who match their system on this 7-Spherical Vikings 2021 Mock Draft.

Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State

Regardless of already drafting Shelvin, the worth of Marvin Wilson is simply too wealthy to move up right here. Thought of a possible first-round decide as just lately as final summer time, Wilson struggled mightily this yr, and his draft inventory plummeted. Now, it’s extra seemingly than not he falls to the center of Day 3, and if that’s the case, the Vikings can be smart to think about him.

Shelvin is solely a nostril deal with on the subsequent stage, whereas Wilson would play because the three-tech in Minnesota. Going into the offseason, the Vikings sported the worst line of defense within the NFL. Following free company and this 7-Spherical Vikings 2021 Mock Draft, they boast a unit that’s among the many deepest within the NFL.

Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois

A bodily imposing receiver within the 2021 NFL Draft, this choice is only a swing for the fences. Josh Imatorbhebhe was dominant at his professional day. He posted a 46.5″ vertical bounce, 11’2″ broad bounce, 4.52 40-yard sprint, and 24 reps on the bench. Initially a USC receiver, Imatorbhebhe transferred to Illinois and was decently productive his first yr.

He amassed 634 yards and 9 touchdowns at 19.2 yards per reception. Minnesota makes this choice hoping they proceed their pattern of creating younger receivers. Ought to Imatorbhebhe turn into a high quality move catcher and nuanced participant, his bodily traits might push him well past the normal worth of a sixth-round receiver.

