The new Hindu New Year is starting from today. The name of the new Samvatsar is Nal and King Shani Dev will be the minister Brihaspati. In the beginning of the new year, Mars and Rahu-Ketu will be in exalted sign. At the same time, Saturn will be in its own sign Capricorn. Let us know how the new year 2079 will be for all the zodiac signs. Read the horoscope from Aries to Pisces…