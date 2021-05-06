ENTERTAINMENT

Vikram Singh Chauhan (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Vikram Singh Chauhan (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Vikram Singh Chauhan (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Vikram Singh Chauhan is an Indian television actor. He debuted on TV with Qubool Hai as Imran Qureshi. He is known for portraying Atharv Sujata / Vyom Bedi in Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Aman Junaid Khan in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. Vikram also appered in Bollywood film Mardaani 2 and The Perfect Girl.

Birth & Early Life

Vikram Singh Chauhan was born on 19 August 1989 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He has 2 elder sisters Pracheen Chauhan and Preetika Chauhan. He completed schooling from Dehradun itself. Later he went to London to do Masters in Law. When he came from London, he got the opportunity to work as a Model.

Bio

Real Name Vikram Singh Chauhan
Nickname Vikram
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 19 August 1989
Age (as in 2021) 32 Years
Birth Place Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India
Family Mother : Not Known
Father : Not Known
Sister: Pracheen Chauhan and Preetika Chauhan
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Sneha Shukla (m. 2021-Present)
Vikram Singh Chauhan with Sneha Shukla (Wife)
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Vikram Singh Chauhan (Actor)

Career

Vikram made his acting debut with Zee TV’s show Qubool Hai in year 2013 as Imran Qureshi. He got instant popularity after appearing in this show. Later he also appeared in shows like Million Dollar Girl and Ek Hasina Thi. He played Atharv Sujata in Star Plus’s Jaana Na Dil Se Door opposite Shivani Surve.

He has also been part of Sony TV’s Ek Deewaana Tha as Vyom Bedi / Akash Khurana. In 2020, he was seen playing the main lead in Star Plus’s Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka As Aman Junaid Khan opposite Aditi Sharma.

Education Details and More

Vikram Singh Chauhan (Actor)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 10″ Feet
Weight 75 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Gymming and Travelling

Personal Life

Vikram Singh Chauhan married Sneha Shukla in a private ceremony on 30th April, 2021.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Sneha shukla
Marriage Date 30 April 2021
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Vikram Singh Chauhan (Actor)

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Vikram Singh Chauhan

  • Vikram Singh Chauhan was born and brought in Dehradun.
  • He is a lawyer and studied in UK for 4 years and also did a acting course there.
  • He made his Bollywood debut with film with Mardaani 2 as Inspector Anup Singhal.
  • In 2021, He was seen in Disney’s hotstar web series Chattis Aur Maina opposite Sandeep Dhar, a television mini-series directed by Shardha Pasi Jairath and produced by CM Studios.
  • He has also been part of film The Perfect Girl in 2015.
  • He also did show Twist Wala Love in 2015.
  • He was part of ALT Balaji’s web-series Baarish in 2019 as Aniket Karmakar.
  • He has been in commercials such as Quick Heal and Tata Vista Indica.
Quick Heal latest ad feat. Swapnil Gaur, Urvaksh, Mrudula, Malvika, B-Boys

If you have more details about Vikram Singh Chauhan. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related Items:

Most Popular

48
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
14
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top