Vikram Singh Chauhan (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Vikram Singh Chauhan (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Vikram Singh Chauhan is an Indian television actor. He debuted on TV with Qubool Hai as Imran Qureshi. He is known for portraying Atharv Sujata / Vyom Bedi in Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Aman Junaid Khan in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. Vikram also appered in Bollywood film Mardaani 2 and The Perfect Girl.

Birth & Early Life

Vikram Singh Chauhan was born on 19 August 1989 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He has 2 elder sisters Pracheen Chauhan and Preetika Chauhan. He completed schooling from Dehradun itself. Later he went to London to do Masters in Law. When he came from London, he got the opportunity to work as a Model.

Bio

Real Name Vikram Singh Chauhan Nickname Vikram Profession Actor Date of Birth 19 August 1989 Age (as in 2021) 32 Years Birth Place Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India Nationality Indian Home Town Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India Family Mother : Not Known

Father : Not Known

Sister: Pracheen Chauhan and Preetika Chauhan

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Sneha Shukla (m. 2021-Present)

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Vikram made his acting debut with Zee TV’s show Qubool Hai in year 2013 as Imran Qureshi. He got instant popularity after appearing in this show. Later he also appeared in shows like Million Dollar Girl and Ek Hasina Thi. He played Atharv Sujata in Star Plus’s Jaana Na Dil Se Door opposite Shivani Surve.

He has also been part of Sony TV’s Ek Deewaana Tha as Vyom Bedi / Akash Khurana. In 2020, he was seen playing the main lead in Star Plus’s Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka As Aman Junaid Khan opposite Aditi Sharma.

Education Details and More

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 10″ Feet Weight 75 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Gymming and Travelling

Personal Life

Vikram Singh Chauhan married Sneha Shukla in a private ceremony on 30th April, 2021.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Sneha shukla Marriage Date 30 April 2021 Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Vikram Singh Chauhan

Vikram Singh Chauhan was born and brought in Dehradun.

He is a lawyer and studied in UK for 4 years and also did a acting course there.

He made his Bollywood debut with film with Mardaani 2 as Inspector Anup Singhal.

In 2021, He was seen in Disney’s hotstar web series Chattis Aur Maina opposite Sandeep Dhar, a television mini-series directed by Shardha Pasi Jairath and produced by CM Studios.

He has also been part of film The Perfect Girl in 2015.

He also did show Twist Wala Love in 2015.

He was part of ALT Balaji’s web-series Baarish in 2019 as Aniket Karmakar.

He has been in commercials such as Quick Heal and Tata Vista Indica.

