Vikrant Massey Creates Awareness For Emotional Support Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Vikrant Massey Creates Awareness For Emotional Support Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Vikrant Massey is trying to do his bit and help people in need amidst the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. During these striving times, there are situations when people are not just monetarily broke but even emotionally. Vikrant wanted to address this crisis amidst the masses.

Vikrant took to his social media account to spread awareness about an emotional support service that people suffering from Covid-19 can use. The service sponsored by Citta India will be available to everyone who has been affected by this terrible outbreak of the Coronavirus, which has destroyed families altogether.

To create awareness among people, Vikrant took to his Instagram and shared a post with the caption, “@cittaindia Emotional Support Services For COVID positive patients sponsored by Citta. If you have any doubts please feel to reach out to us on our DMs. Help us amplify this message and do your bit in supporting the people who deserve all the help they can get! Disclaimer: This is not a distress or suicide helpline.” Check out his post right here:

This isn’t distress or a suicide helpline. So, this will directly help everyone affected emotionally due to the ongoing pandemic worldwide.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller, Forensic

