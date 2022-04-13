Viktor Medvedchuk: Vladimir Putin’s ‘right hand’ caught in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s “right-hander” in Ukraine has been captured after escaping under house arrest following the Russian invasion nearly two months ago.

President Volodymyr Zelensky last night posted an image of a “disorganized” Viktor Medvedchuk, a Kremlin-affiliated oligarch known as a “gray cardinal,” wearing handcuffs and accompanying the military with a Ukrainian flag patch. Wore clothes”. Guardian informed of.

Zelensky said the arrest came after a “special operation” by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), adding in a video address: “I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this boy for our boys and our girls. I give those who are now in Russian captivity. ”

family friend

Medvedchuk, who called Putin the godfather of his daughter, guesses …