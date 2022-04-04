Viktor Orban calls Ukraine’s Zelensky a ‘rival’ after victory in Hungarian election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his victory speech. Winning the country’s general election for the fourth time in a row ,

Much of the election campaign centered on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which raised many questions about Mr. Orban’s long-standing association with President Vladimir Putin.

In his speech, Mr. Orban referred to Mr. Zelensky and the Brussels bureaucrats as “opponents” whom he had to defeat during the election campaign.

With 91 per cent of the votes counted, the coalition led by Mr Orbán’s Fidesz had won 53 per cent of the vote, while the opposition coalition, United for Hungary, led by Peter Marki-Jay, had just over 34 per cent.

It was Hungary’s tightest election since Mr Orban came to power in 2010, after six …