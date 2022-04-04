Viktor Orban criticizes Zelensky after winning for the fourth time in a row as prime minister

Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory in Sunday’s national elections, entering the country’s fourth term as leader.

Mr Orban, a fierce critic of immigration and LGBTQ rights, initially campaigned on divisive social and cultural issues, but he dramatically changed the tone of his campaign after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, calling the election a campaign for peace and stability. Featured as a choice between. War and chaos.

A longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has insisted that Hungary remains neutral and maintains its close economic ties with Moscow, which include continuing to import Russian gas and oil.

Hungary has refused to follow in the footsteps of other Western countries in supplying arms to Ukraine, Mr Orban claimed on Friday.