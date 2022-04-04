Viktor Orbán on his way to a grand victory

Hungary’s right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has won re-election. In his election speech, he targeted his opponents: from the opposition and international to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Opposition leader Marquee-J raised her voice against the “propaganda” and “brainwashing” of the government camp.

