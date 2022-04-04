Viktor Orbán wins new term as Prime Minister of Hungary but OSCE criticizes campaign

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has criticized the unfair electoral advantage given to Viktor Orbán after winning a fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister of Hungary.

“The polling was well administered and managed, but was marred by the absence of a level playing field,” said OSCE observer mission leader Kari Henriksen, who oversaw the survey. election campaign.

Orban secured a fifth overall term as Hungary’s leader on Sunday after his Fidesz party won a decisive majority, putting him on a collision course with the European Union, which has criticized his erosion of democracy.

According to preliminary results, Fidesz won 135 seats, more than two-thirds…


