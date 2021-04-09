LATEST

Villa boss confirms Grealish setback but England ace WILL be fit for Euro 2020

Grealish is not expected to feature again this month

Dean Smith has confirmed that Jack Grealish has suffered another injury setback, but says the Aston Villa captain will return before the end of the season.

The playmaker, who has been a standout performer for the Villans this term with six goals and ten assists in 22 Premier League outings, has missed his side’s last seven games with a shin problem.

Grealish was expected to make a return against Fulham last weekend, but he aggravated his injury this week.

He is now set to be out for another few weeks – ruling him out of Villa’s next three fixtures against Liverpool at Anfield this weekend, followed by Man City and West Brom at home.

However, the Villa boss has allayed fears that Grealish will miss the rest of the campaign and be a doubt for the European Championship finals, with Gareth Southgate due to name his 23-man England squad next month.

“Myself and Jack were quite optimistic to get him back a bit sooner than he probably should and he’s had a setback that will probably put him back a couple of weeks,” disclosed Smith on Friday.

“He was really good in training, but he couldn’t tolerate the loading. It’s a loading injury and we have to de-load him over the next few weeks and get him back from there.

“We know it’s not a long-term injury and he will be back.

“We all, Jack included, probably pushed him back a little bit too quickly. He wanted to get back, we wanted him to get back and he had a little setback.

Smith added of his England’s Euro 2020 hopes: “He’s proved himself already but the one thing for certain is he will be back before the end of the season, and then Gareth [Southgate] has to make a decision whether he thinks he’s right for that.

“He has played 20-odd games this season so everybody has a good idea of what his form is and what he’s about.”

The trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on May 1 has been pencilled in as the most likely date for Grealish’s return.

England boss Southgate already started telling players whether or not they are likely to make his final squad – two months before it is officially named – and Grealish is desperate to feature in his first tournament with the Three Lions.

It would be a major surprise if Grealish was omitted given he started all three of England’s internationals when fit in November.

He is one of a number of midfield injury concerns for England, though, ahead of the tournament.

West Ham Declan Rice is also out with a knee injury – picked up on the last international break – while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been sidelined since February after undergoing groin surgery.

