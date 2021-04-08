LATEST

Villa dealt huge blow with Grealish reportedly out until May at least

Aston Villa have been dealt a big blow with Jack Grealish reportedly ruled out until May with a shin injury.

Grealish, who has been a standout performer for the Villans this term with six goals and ten assists in 26 Premier League outings, has missed his side’s last seven games with the problem.

But it’s expected he’ll miss more matches with The Sun reporting he’s unlikely to feature again in April.

However, the report adds the Villa skipper is ‘confident’ he will be fully fit for the Euro 2020 this summer, with Gareth Southgate expected to name his 23-man England squad at the end of the season in May.

Grealish was expected to make a return against Fulham last weekend but he aggravated his injury this week and he is set to miss Villa’s next three fixtures against Liverpool, Man City and West Brom.

However, it is understood Villa Park chiefs have no fears over Grealish’s long-term prospects of returning this season.

Grealish will be competing with the likes of Phil Foden and James Maddison for a place in the England squad

The trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on May 1 has been pencilled in as the most likely date for his return.

England boss Gareth Southgate already started telling players whether or not they are likely to make the final 23-man squad – two months before it is officially named – and Grealish is desperate to feature in his first tournament with the Three Lions.

It would be a major surprise if Grealish was omitted given he started all three of England’s internationals when fit in November.

And former Man City forward Trevor Sinclair believes the 25-year-old should be a shoo-in for the tournament.

Southgate handed Grealish his England debut in September 2020 – a long overdue debut in the eyes of many fans

“You’ve got to have principles and certain standards playing for England. I understand all that, but there’s mavericks in the team who are not quite as squeaky clean as some other players,” Sinclair told Miracle Breakfast last week.

“It’s about winning games and winning tournaments, for me, it’s man management and making sure those players, when they are away with England, behave themselves.

“Grealish is a no-brainer. If you are leaving Gazza out the team, you might as well get prepared for the sack because you are leaving the best player in England out the team.

“It’s almost the same with Grealish because when he’s played this season, everyone is on the same page. He has been absolutely superb. He has to go.

“If you start relying on Mason Mount and (Phil) Foden, who are very young and quite inexperienced at international level and they don’t come alive at the tournament then straight away you job is under pressure.”

