Villa of Broken Hearts 7: Love Team, Fire of Truth... Novelties of the Season

“Villa of Broken Hearts” returns to TFX starting Monday, March 28, 2022. For this seventh season, the program is full of novelty. Observation with Tele Star.

Single and Seducer

Something new will happen this year. For the return of “The Villa of Broken Hearts” on TFX starting Monday March 28, 2022, Production has put the package on new releases. Indeed, during this seventh season, the 14 starting candidates will be split into two groups: bachelors and seducers. For the first time in the program’s history, the seven soloists of Adventure were not the only ones to fly to the Dominican Republic as the seven seducers also opted to stay together. they are young, beautiful and single but not heartbroken , Note that the latter is exempt from coaching with Lucie Mariotti, but they are still there to find a lot of love. Will he hide among bachelors …