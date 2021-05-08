Village Round Make’s Ultimate Fun Comedy!

Here we are with a written episode update of the reality show “Mr. Mrs. Chinnathirai season 3” on 8th May 2021. Tonight’s episode is gonna be jammed with lots of entertaining. All the participants are ready to make you laugh and enjoy the episode. Tonight will be the Village Round in which contestants have to perform numerous small challenges. We will be going to witness that Mens are announced to design rangoli and the best one may get a chance to come in the list of Immunity.

While their wife or partners will also going to help them. When they perform a task everyone uses to make fun of each other but few of the participants will be seen praising each other and boosting their confidence. Later another ‘task will be announced in which they have to burn a stove. This will be the difficult part for the male contestant and this creates a hilarious environment there.

Later there will a Jar on a table and male participants have to put a spoon in their mouth with lemon and they have to put that lemon in that jar on the table. Hence the pair whose jar consists of mote lemon will the winner of this round. After this, there will be a next challenge in which the pair have to put weight and take to the place where it is meant to be. Thus, we will see that a female participant cries as she is unable to pick this much weight and this sets the environment at hilariousness. Everyone laughs at her as she is behaving like a kid.

Later her husband hugs her and makes her calm. Not only this we will see those female participants are announced with a water challenge in which they have to put a bucket filled with water and collect water into a tank. The tank which has more water will win the challenge. This one is the most challenging task for all the female participants but it will be fun watching them doing this. The episode is gonna be jammed up with entertainment and will be cheerful too. Don’t forget to watch it on Star Vijay Tv.