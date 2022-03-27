Villanova beat Houston to reach the last four

SAN ANTONIO — Saturday’s round of 8 matchup between No. 2-seeded Villanova and No. 5-seeded Houston was reminiscent of college basketball games played decades ago: two dogged, rebound-devouring defensive behemoths scratching through defenders for tough And coming from claws and barreling-points.

One team, the lower-seeded Cougars, aspired to race toward their first national championship in the program’s history, and carried the best roster in years. The second, Villanova, is looking to reestablish itself as one of Division I’s most feared events after a somewhat disappointing tournament season.

In the end, Coach Jay Wright’s Villanova team was too aggressive, too prepared, and too focused for Houston, unprepared to face an opponent who had a lot in common…