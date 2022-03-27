Villanova may not be a vintage Jay Wright team, but it may not matter

St. Antony – villanova Guard Colin Gillespie caught the final rebound and ran across the court at the AT&T Center. He threw the ball towards the ceiling and let out a medieval scream. Anyone who captures that moment, as it were, will never believe that Villanova and her super senior guard played a game so ugly, and so hurtful, that it left an impression—many, in fact— Which can be felt next week in New Orleans.

The contrast was immediately apparent, the gap between what Villanova had achieved and what it cost. While fans waved signs that read we believe And as the Wildcats’ mascot climbed onto the back of a male cheerleader, the ladder to cut the net was left empty, as was the temporary stage set up for…