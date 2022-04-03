Villanova Seniors Get Emotional After Last Four Loss To Kansas (VIDEO)

Villanova Seniors Get Emotional After Last Four Loss To Kansas (VIDEO)

Villanova’s season has come to an end after a heart-wrenching loss to Kansas in the last four.

After 79-65 and 35 seconds later, Wildcats coach Jay Wright began lowering his seniors as reality began to set in. Villanova eventually lost the game 81–65.

Wright first hugged star guard Colin Gillespie, the greatest former player of the year. An emotionally emotional Gillespie made his way under the bench of fellow senior Jermaine Samuels, who took a long hug with his head coach.


Read Full News