Villanova’s season has come to an end after a heart-wrenching loss to Kansas in the last four.

After 79-65 and 35 seconds later, Wildcats coach Jay Wright began lowering his seniors as reality began to set in. Villanova eventually lost the game 81–65.

Wright first hugged star guard Colin Gillespie, the greatest former player of the year. An emotionally emotional Gillespie made his way under the bench of fellow senior Jermaine Samuels, who took a long hug with his head coach.

Gillespie, Samuels and the Wildcats entered a tough matchup against Kansas, with guard Justin Moore missing a key piece, tearing his Achilles at the Elite Eight. Gillespie did all he could while sidelining his backcourt mate who finished with a team-high 17 points…