Villanova vs. Butler College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs. Butler Bulldogs Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Villanova vs Butler Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Location: Hinkley Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Villanova (15-3) vs. Butler (8-13) Game Preview

Why will villanova win

Everything is back to normal.

The Wildcats struggled a bit with their consistency, they could not keep up with Creighton, and then with a resounding win over Yukon before rolling to St. John’s.

Shooting has come back from outside, the defense has been great from three, and it needs to be able to roll quickly against a Butler team that can’t shoot from anywhere.

The Bulldogs failed to hit 40% of the shots in three of their last four matches and were unable to hit 30% in three of the last five matches.

Why butler will win

Can the Bulldogs somehow hold up against Villanova shooters?

They have not been great for slowing things down from outside all year, but they have been performing brilliantly in the last three games, with Marquette, Xavier and Seton Hall three-to-one combined 13-to-64.

Villanova doesn’t do much on the boards, it doesn’t come with enough blocks, and it’s not great at defending all three. Butler has no problem taking too many threads, but it is to make them.

What is going to happen

Butlers are struggling with the way crimes are increasing. Even when it is okay defending the outside shooters, it is giving too much on the interior.

Villanova needs to be able to control right out of the gate with a few threts and a nice later run. For Butler scoring 70 points is a heavy lift – and it can’t get there – but it does a good job of keeping the game in a shootout.

Villanova vs Butler prediction, line

Villanova 75, Butler 61

Row: Villanova-11.5, O / U: 130

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: regular

1: decaf