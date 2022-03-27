Villanova vs. Houston score, takeaways: Wildcats lean on defense to suffocate Cougars, advance to Final Four

2 seed Villanova became the first team at the 2022 NCAA Tournament to punch a ticket to this year’s Final Four. The Wildcats, a minor underdog for No. 5 seed Houston, were wired for a win over the Cougar on Saturday, going on to a 50-44 victory over the final weekend of March Madness.

In a matchup between two skilled, top-10 offenses, the Wildcats won by winning in a way they don’t often: with their defense. 1 seed Arizona in Sweet 16, shooting 1-of-20 from 3-point range and shooting 17-of-58 from the floor. According to College Basketball, it was Houston’s worst shooting performance since the 2013–14 season and its worst performance from 3-point range in a decade.