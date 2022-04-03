Villanova vs Kansas – Game Recap – April 2, 2022

Villanova needed Justin Moore – New Orleans – to add another scoring threat and spread the floor against the Kansas floundering’s internal defense. The Wildcats could use him on defense, to help the Jayhawks roam around on shooters and dig into posts.

Moore could help as well, no matter the way Kansas dropped in the 3s in the Big Easy on Saturday night.

Villanova fell in a big opening hole and went down to a barrage of 3-pointers all night, losing 81-65 to Kansas in the national semifinals.

“We were ready and we were good enough to win that game,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright. “He did a lot of things that made him win the game.”

Moore flew to New Orleans to support his team, after spinning around on the crutches of a four-wheeled scooter…