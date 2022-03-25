Villanova vs. Michigan prediction, odds: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, Sweet 16 best bets from proven model

Both Michigan and Villanova have recently been fixtures in the later stages of the NCAA Tournament and the events also met in the 2018 national championship game, which Villanova won. On Thursday, they will meet again in a Sweet 16 matchup in South Zone of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Michigan’s No. 11 seed and troubled No. 6 seed Colorado State and No. 3 seed Tennessee are on their way to the regional semifinals. Villanova is a No. 2 seed that bested No. 15 seed Delaware and No. 7 seed Ohio State.

The game will be played at the AT&T Center in San Antonio and tipoff is scheduled for 7:29 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are five-point favorites in Caesar Sportsbook’s latest Villanova vs Michigan odds, while…