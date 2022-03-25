Villanova vs. Michigan score: No. 2 seed Wildcats overcome poor shooting, top Michigan to advance to Elite 8

2 seed Villanova is returning to the Elite Eight for the first time since winning the NCAA Tournament title in 2018 by defeating 11th seed Michigan 63-55 on Thursday night in the South Regional semifinals.

It was not a particularly aesthetically pleasing game, with both teams shooting from under 40% off the field and from behind the arc. Some of those offensive woes were credited with good defence, but there were also a lot of bricks and missed layers, leaving both teams frustrated at almost every turn. It was Villanova’s execution that helped the Wildcats control the game for much of the evening, holding the lead for more than 34 minutes, while Michigan consistently tried to take away that advantage, but eventually fell short. .

The biggest star of the night…