Villanova vs Providence College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs. Providence Friends Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Villanova vs Providence Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Hall, Providence, RI

Network: Fox

Villanova (16-4) vs Providence (12-12) Game Preview

Why will villanova win

It is a struggle for Providence to Score.

Villanova hasn’t been consistent or strong from three – it went 2-for-27 from outside against Butler a few days ago – but it shouldn’t take too long to push past a fryer team that barely reaches 70 points.

It has been shooting well off the field lately, but the defense does not force a lot of mistakes and it is not a consistent enough team from the outside to scare the Wildcats if they go one run. However…

Why would providence

Providence is superb at getting out and stopping teams from three.

UConn was able to hit 42% from the outside a few weeks earlier, and could not recall St. John’s back in early February, but no one else could go. The Fryers are allowing teams to hit just 30% of the three and they are not bad at taking teams out of their game and style.

No, it is not a consistent shooting team, but until it is able to get too far behind, it is usually able to give the defense a rest.

What is going to happen

Providence was able to stop Villanova by three in the first meeting and it was not all bad from the field, and …

Villanova 71, Providence 56.

The Wildcats are not perfect, and they have lost their last three road games, but they need to be able to slip past just enough with a decent shooting day from inside the arc to get through a fight.

Villanova vs Providence Prediction, Line

Villanova 72, Providence 67

Row: Villanova-4, O / U: 136.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 1.5

